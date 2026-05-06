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Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued May 6 at 12:55AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:55 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 6
inches.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel
could be very difficult over mountain passes. Hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Heavy,
wet snow could bring down trees and power lines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

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