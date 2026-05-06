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Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued May 6 at 12:55AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:55 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 7 and 12
inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Wet
Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

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