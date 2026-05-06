Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 6 at 11:25AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 11:25 AM

At 1124 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms 8 miles
north of San Luis Lake, or 23 miles north of Alamosa, moving
southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Hooper, Great Sand Dunes, San Luis Lake, and Blanca Peak.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.