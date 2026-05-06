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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued May 6 at 8:19AM MDT until May 7 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 8:19 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s are expected
across a large areas of the southeast plains of Colorado.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will likely kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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