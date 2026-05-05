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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 5 at 7:56AM MDT until May 6 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 7:56 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Northwestern
Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East
Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet, and Western Mosquito Range/East
Lake County Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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