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Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued May 5 at 7:56AM MDT until May 6 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 7:56 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on
slippery road conditions, especially over Monument Hill. Hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes. Heavy, wet snow could bring down trees and power lines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

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