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Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued May 5 at 10:45AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 10:45 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Higher elevations on the Wet Mountains and the Sangre De
Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Wednesday Night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

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