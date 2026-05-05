Skip to Content
Alerts

Dust Storm Warning issued May 5 at 5:12PM MDT until May 5 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 5:12 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…
Southern Alamosa County in southeastern Colorado…
West central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Rio Grande County in south central Colorado…
Central Costilla County in south central Colorado…
Northeastern Conejos County in south central Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 510 PM MDT, a dust channel was near Alamosa East, or near
Alamosa, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50
mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters and Emergency Management have
reported near zero visibility.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* Highway 17, Highway 160, Highway 285

Locations impacted include…
Alamosa, San Luis Valley Airport, Monte Vista, Sanford, La Jara,
Blanca, Alamosa East, Fort Garland, Blanca Peak, and Bountiful.
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.