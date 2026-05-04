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Winter Weather Advisory issued May 4 at 7:54AM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 3:49 PM
Published 7:54 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9
inches.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Wednesday Night.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel
could be very difficult over mountain passes. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. Heavy, wet snow could bring down trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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