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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 4 at 7:46PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 7:46 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Wednesday Night.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel
could be very difficult, especially over La Veta Pass. Heavy, wet
snow could bring down trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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