Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 4 at 12:06AM MDT until May 6 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:06 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on
slippery road conditions, especially over Monument Hill. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy, wet snow could bring down tree
branches due to leaves collecting snow, and could produce power
outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.