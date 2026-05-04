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Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued May 4 at 11:38PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 11:38 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Wednesday Night.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel
could be very difficult over mountain passes. Hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Heavy, wet snow could bring down trees and power lines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

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