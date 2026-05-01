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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 1 at 2:52AM MDT until May 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:52 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches,
with highest amounts along higher terrain.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, with wet, slushy and
snowpacked roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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