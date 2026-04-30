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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 30 at 7:53PM MDT until May 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 7:53 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Western
Mosquito Range and East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet, and
Western Mosquito Range and East Lake County Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over mountain
passes, with wet, slushy and snowpacked roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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