Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued April 30 at 5:30AM MDT until May 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 5:30 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches,
with the highest totals across the higher east facing slopes.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, with wet, slushy and
snowpacked roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a lull in precipitation early
Thursday morning, before precipitation increases in coverage and
intensity again late Thursday morning and into the evening.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.