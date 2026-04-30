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Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued April 30 at 12:13AM MDT until May 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 7:49 AM
Published 12:13 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
16 inches, with the highest totals across the higher east facing
slopes.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight MDT Friday Night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over mountain
passes, with wet, slushy and snowpacked roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

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