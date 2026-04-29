Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 29 at 12:34PM MDT until May 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:34 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10
inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Western
Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet, and Western
Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over mountain
passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.