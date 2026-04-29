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Winter Storm Warning issued April 29 at 7:52PM MDT until May 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
April 30, 2026 3:49 AM
Published 7:52 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
16 inches, with accumulations up to 2 feet possible across the
higher east facing peaks.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, with wet, slushy and
snowpacked roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

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