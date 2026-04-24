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Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 10:31AM MDT until April 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 10:31 AM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from noon to 8 PM
MDT Saturday.

* WINDS…For both Friday and Saturday, Southwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For Friday, as low as 6 percent. For
Saturday, as low as 10%.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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