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Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 11:02PM MDT until April 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 6:49 AM
Published 11:02 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. The Red Flag
Warning for this evening has been cancelled.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 225, 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT
Thursday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Friday morning
through Friday evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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