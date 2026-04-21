Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 11:26AM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228,
229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 227,
228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…
* THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR ZONES 224 AND 225
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 227,
228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM Wednesday to
midnight MDT Wednesday night. For the Fire Weather Watch, from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* WINDS…For Zone 224, west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
For Zone 225, west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. For all
remaining zones, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent for all zones.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will spread
uncontrollably and could be very destructive.
This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation that poses a significant
threat to life and property for both rural and urban environments in
the event of a wildfire start or existing fire. In some cases, safe
and timely evacuation may not be possible should a fire approach.
Avoid debris burning, campfires, and any outdoor activity or use of
equipment that could produce a spark. Follow all local fire
restrictions. Visit ready.gov/wildfires#preparedness for tips on how
to prepare for a wildfire.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.