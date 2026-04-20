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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 7:37PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
April 21, 2026 3:49 AM
Published 7:37 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 225, 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM Wednesday to
midnight MDT Wednesday night. For the Fire Weather Watch, from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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