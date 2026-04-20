Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 12:16AM MDT until April 20 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:16 AM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this
morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. For the second Red Flag
Warning, from 10 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

* WINDS…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.