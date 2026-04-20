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Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 1:11PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 PM
Published 1:11 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM Wednesday
to midnight MDT Wednesday night. For the Fire Weather Watch,
from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…Today, south 10 to 20 with gusts to 35 mph, Wednesday,
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, Thursday, west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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