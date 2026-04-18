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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 18 at 7:02PM MDT until April 19 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 7:02 PM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the 25 to 30 degree range
expected.

* WHERE…All of the southeast Colorado Plains

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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