Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 18 at 12:52AM MDT until April 18 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 10:49 AM
Published 12:52 AM

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the
teens on Monument Hill to the 20s across the remainder of the
southeast plains. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
in the mid 20s to lower 30s possible.

* WHERE…All of the Southeast Colorado Plains.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM MDT this morning. For
the Freeze Watch, from this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and
damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.