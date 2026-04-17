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Freeze Warning issued April 17 at 8:23AM MDT until April 18 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 3:49 PM
Published 8:23 AM

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the
teens on Monument Hill to the 20s across the remainder of the
southeast plains. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
in the mid 20s to lower 30s possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT
Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from Saturday evening through
Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and
damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, including sprinkler systems
and swamp coolers.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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