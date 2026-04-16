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Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 1:08AM MDT until April 16 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:08 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 222, 224, 225,
226, 227, 228, 229, 231, 232, 234, 235 and 236.

* TIMING…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph across
the plains and up to 60 mph across the high country.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent across the mountains
and as low as 7 percent across the plains.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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