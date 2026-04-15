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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 12:35PM MDT until April 16 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:35 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 222, 224, 225,
226, 227, 228, 229, 231, 232, 234, 235 and 236.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Thursday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph over the
high country, and gusts to 40 mph over the plains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low 12 percent over the high country, and
as low as 6 percent over the plains.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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