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Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 7:35PM MDT until April 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 7:35 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227,
228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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