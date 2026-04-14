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Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 2:29PM MDT until April 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 9:49 PM
Published 2:29 PM

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232,
233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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