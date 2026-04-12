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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 2:30PM MDT until April 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 9:49 PM
Published 2:30 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT
MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 220, 221, 222, 224, AND 226…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 222, 224 and 226.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM
MDT Monday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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