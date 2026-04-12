Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 2:30PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT
MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235,
236, AND 237…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM
MDT Monday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.