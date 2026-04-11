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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 4:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:38 PM

At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Haswell, or 37 miles north of North La Junta, moving northeast at 30
mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kiowa
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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