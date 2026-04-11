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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 12:37PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 10:49 PM
Published 12:37 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220 and 221.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT
Sunday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday morning
through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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