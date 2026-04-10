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Red Flag Warning issued April 10 at 11:47PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 11:47 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch for
Sunday is no longer in effect. A new Fire Weather Watch for gusty
winds and low relative humidity has been issued for Monday
morning through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 226, 227, 228,
229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT
Sunday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday morning
through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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