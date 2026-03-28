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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 6:57PM MDT until March 28 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:57 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 229, 230,
233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday morning
through Monday evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday.
Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible on Monday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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