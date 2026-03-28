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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:36PM MDT until March 28 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:36 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 229, 230,
233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MDT this
evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday morning
through Monday evening.

* WINDS…For the Red Flag Warning, West 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. For the Fire Weather Watch, west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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