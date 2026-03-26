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Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 1:40PM MDT until March 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 PM
Published 1:40 PM

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 222, 224,
225, 229, 230, 233, AND 237…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 222, 224, 225, 229,
230, 233 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Saturday afternoon
through Saturday evening.

* WINDS…For the Red Flag Warning, west-northwest 15 to 25 with
gusts to 45 mph. For the Fire Weather Watch, south-southwest
15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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