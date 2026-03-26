Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 1:40PM MDT until March 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 PM
Published 1:40 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 227, 228, 231, 232,
234, 235 and 236.

* WINDS…Becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.