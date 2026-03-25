Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 25 at 12:18PM MDT until March 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:18 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
222 AND 224…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222 and 224.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.