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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 12:46AM MDT until March 23 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 12:46 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 225, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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