Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 11:42AM MDT until March 21 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 6:49 PM
Published 11:42 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 222, 223, 224,
225, 226, 227, 228, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…80s and lower 90s.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch and
spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.