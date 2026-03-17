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Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 1:13PM MDT until March 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:13 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222 and 224.

* WINDS…Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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