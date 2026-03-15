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Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 5:37PM MDT until March 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
March 16, 2026 12:49 AM
Published 5:37 PM

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Crowley, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers,
and Baca.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

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