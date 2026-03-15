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Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 10:04AM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 10:04 AM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 80 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern Sawatch Mountains
Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000
Feet, and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below
7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust could reduce visibility to under
a mile at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

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