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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 12:26PM MDT until March 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 7:49 PM
Published 12:26 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 222, 225, 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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