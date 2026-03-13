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Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 7:57PM MDT until March 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
March 14, 2026 4:49 AM
Published 7:57 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For 221, As low as 13 percent. For Zones 234
through 237, As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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