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Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 12:44PM MDT until March 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 12:44 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 222, 224, 225, 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232 and 233.

* WINDS…For today, West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
For Saturday, West 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires could
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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