Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 12:33AM MDT until March 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 225, 226, 227,
228, 229, 230, 231, 232 and 233.

* WINDS…For today, west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. For
Saturday, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

